PM Citu agrees with USR recommendations on Anghel Saligny programme, PNDL 3 in approval. Prime Minister Florin Citu reiterated on Monday that he agrees with all the recommendations of the USR (Save Romania Union) regarding the Anghel Saligny (PNDL 3, National Local Development Programme) investment programme, noting that there are no other debates, and the programme is in the approval procedure and after that it will be discussed in the government. "I said from the first moment that I agree with all the recommendations coming from USR, those of checking the works in time, of making sure that everything is transparent, of ensuring that we have a prioritization of the projects. So all this has already been discussed. Apart from political discussions, there is no other debate. From my point of view, PNDL 3 is under approval at the moment and when it is ready with the opinions, it will be through the government's sitting," said Citu before the coalition meeting.AGERPRES(RO - author: Sorinel Penes, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]