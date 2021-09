Agricover Holding ups net profit by more than a third

Agricover Holding ups net profit by more than a third. Agricover Holding, one of the biggest agribusiness groups in Romania, reposted a net profit of RON 36.6 mln (EUR 7.47 mln) in the first half of this year, up by 35% compared with the same period of 2020. The profit from continuing operations was even higher at RON 42 mln. The group decided to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]