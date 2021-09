Romanian Post sees growth in first half of 2021

Romanian Post sees growth in first half of 2021. Romania’s state-owned postal operator - Romanian Post – recorded a turnover of RON 688 mln (EUR 140 mln) in the first half of this year, up by almost 12% compared with the same period of 2020, Profit.ro reported. The net profit surged almost fivefold to RON 7.2 mln (EUR 1.46 mln). The Romanian (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]