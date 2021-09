IAR Brasov Saw Profit Go Up By 19% in 1H/2021 to RON18M and Turnover Rise by 5.4% to RON167M



Romanian state-run aircraft repair and maintenance company IAR Brasov (IARV.RO) for the first six months of 2021 reported net profit worth RON18.2 million, almost 19% higher against the year-earlier period.