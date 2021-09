Romcarbon Ended 1H/2021 with Overall Sales of RON123M, Up 38% from Year-Earlier Period

Romcarbon, a major plastic packaging producer in Romania, in the first six months of this year registered overall sales worth RON123 million, up 38%, and net profit of RON3.2 million, compared with RON35,941 losses in the corresponding period of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]