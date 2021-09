MAM Bricolaj Turnover Surges 48% To RON25M, Profit Plunges 78% To RON0.5M In 1H/2021

MAM Bricolaj (MAM.RO), a supplier of materials and furniture accessories, held by the Gavan family, ended the first half of 2021 with a turnover of RON24.9 million, up 47.7% on the year, and a profit of RON504,531, down 78% on the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]