Holde Agri Invest Set to Take Over Minority Stakes in another Two Agritech Startups This Year



Holde Agri Invest Set to Take Over Minority Stakes in another Two Agritech Startups This Year.

Holde Agri Invest has joined players that have also earmarked a budget to fund innovative projects on the domestic market and by yearend it is likely to announce another two investments in agritech startups, explained Iulian Circiumaru, board chairman of Holde Agri (...)