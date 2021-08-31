Omniasig Reached RON730M in Gross Underwritten Premiums in 1H/2021, Over 10% Higher Vs 1H/2020
Aug 31, 2021
Omniasig Reached RON730M in Gross Underwritten Premiums in 1H/2021, Over 10% Higher Vs 1H/2020.
Omniasig, the biggest company Austria’s Vienna Insurance Group (VIG) owns in Romania, ended the first half of 2021 with a volume of gross underwritten premiums worth RON730 million, more than 10% higher than in the corresponding period of last year, according to the company’s (...)
