Medsana Hit Turnover of RON18.1M in 2020, Down 27% YOY. Private medical service operator Medsana, a network of three clinics in Bucharest and Ploiesti controlled by Greek group Athens Medical Center, ended 2020 with turnover worth RON18 million, 27% lower against 2019, in line with Finance Ministry (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]