Deloitte study: health care CFOs, concerned about financial uncertainty. Technology investments, top priority for 68% of them

Deloitte study: health care CFOs, concerned about financial uncertainty. Technology investments, top priority for 68% of them. Health care CFOs consider that financial uncertainty remains their main concern for the period ahead, with two thirds of them expecting revenue growth this year after a significant decrease in 2020, which, however, will be largely offset by continuing growth in costs, according to Deloitte survey "The changing role of health care finance leaders". At the same time, 68% of participants state that digital technology investments are top capital spending priorities, given that traditional business models have demonstrated their limits during the COVID-19 pandemic. [Read the article in HotNews]