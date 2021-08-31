Covid-19: Bulgaria revises entry requirements for Romanians, Spain adds Bucharest, Ilfov to risk list

Covid-19: Bulgaria revises entry requirements for Romanians, Spain adds Bucharest, Ilfov to risk list. Bulgaria, a popular tourism destination for many Romanians, and Spain, where a large community of Romanians live, have revised their entry requirements for Romanian citizens. Starting September 1, Romanian citizens arriving from Romania to Bulgaria need to show, besides their travel documents, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]