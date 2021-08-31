Iohannis: The Romanian language will continue to keep us united and close to the country



Iohannis: The Romanian language will continue to keep us united and close to the country.

President Klaus Iohannis sent a message on Tuesday on the occasion of the Romanian Language Day. "Today, August 31, we celebrate the Romanian Language Day. On this occasion I congratulate all those who contribute in the field of literature, science and research, in the academic or editorial space to the cultivation of the Romanian language and to the communication through it of the important values of Romanian and universal civilization! For Romanians abroad, it is the Romanian language that makes them feel 'at home', wherever they are, and, in such a large diaspora, its role as a binder is more important than ever. Dear Romanians everywhere, do not stop loving the Romanian language and cultivate the love for it also among the children, in the spirit of its appreciation and correct use," says the head of state in the message. Iohannis declares himself confident that, through the implementation of the "Educated Romania" Project, solutions will be found for the digitization of Romanian language teaching, both in the country and in the Romanian communities abroad, as well as for supporting those who, by cultivating the language, maintain the connection of Romanian communities everywhere with the country. The head of state welcomes the effort made by numerous associations and private initiatives from all over the world to keep alive the access of Romanians to learning their mother tongue. "The Romanian language will continue to keep us united and close to the country. This treasure, which has lasted over the centuries, will remain the central element of our identity for many years!," says President Iohannis. The Presidential Administration announces that the Cotroceni Presidential Palace will be illuminated, on Tuesday, starting at 20:00, in the colors of the national flag on the occasion of the celebration of the Romanian Language Day. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Adina Panaitescu)