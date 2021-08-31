Rain expected to drench 10 counties in central, northwestern Romania through Wednesday morning

The National Weather Administration (ANM) issued on Tuesday a Code Yellow warning for heavy rain in 10 Romanian counties in the central and northwestern parts of the country valid throughout Wednesday morning. According to ANM, between August 31, 12:00hrs - September 1, 10:00hrs, in Maramures, western and northern Transylvania and sparsely in Crisana there will be showers and thunderstorms. The showers will also be torrential, and in short intervals of time or by accumulation rainwater will exceed 25-35l/sq.m., up to 40-45 l/sq.m in the mountains. The counties that will be under the Code Yellow in the next hours are: Maramures, Satu Mare, Salaj, Bihor, Bistrita-Nasaud, Cluj (southwest), Alba (the western half), Mures (north and east), Hunedoara (the northern half) and Arad (east and center). "On Wednesday (September 1) the wind will pick up speed in most parts of the country, and in the western, northern, central and mountainous regions there will be showers, sparsely significant in quantity," meteorologists said.