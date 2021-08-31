Romanians, invited to celebrate Language Day by reading 'Orbitor' recommended for Readers of Europe 2021

Romanians, invited to celebrate Language Day by reading 'Orbitor' recommended for Readers of Europe 2021. Romania's Minister of Culture Bogdan Gheorghiu is inviting Romanians to celebrate the Romanian Language Day by reading, reporting that this year the recommendation of the Permanent Representation of Romania to the EU for the Readers of Europe 2021 programme is "Orbitor" (Blinding) by Mircea Cartarescu. "Romanian writers are important ambassadors of our country who promote our culture, customs, traditions all over the world. Today, on the Day of the Romanian Language, set at August 31 as a festive day of Romania under Law 53/2013, I am inviting you to celebrate it by reading," the minister wrote on Facebook. He added that this year Mircea Cartarescu's novel "Orbitor," 'Blinding' in its English version, is the recommendation of the Permanent Representation of Romania to the EU for the Readers of Europe 2021 programme, this year in its second edition. This year's theme of the EU programme is "Travel across Europe through literature," a theme inspired by the impossibility of travel during the ongoing COVIDS-19 pandemic, the minister said. "Reading is an appropriate way of discovering the beauties and culture of different countries. I want to congratulate Slovenia, which holds the Presidency of the EU Council from July to December 2021, on its involvement in promoting European values and continuing this programme masterminded by Croatia," wrote Gheorghiu. He mentioned that Romania's recommendation for the Readers of Europe 2020 programme was Gabriela Adamesteanu's novel "Dimineata pierduta" (Wasted Morning). Last year's list of reading recommendations included 18 titles from 18 EU member states and was initiated by the Library of the European Council and the former Croatian presidency of the Council of the European Union, as "Readers of Europe. Reading list." This year, 23 permanent representations decided to join the Readers of Europe programme. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]