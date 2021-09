MW Green Power Export Lists New Bond Issue On Bucharest Stock Exchange

MW Green Power Export Lists New Bond Issue On Bucharest Stock Exchange. Photovoltaic energy producer MW Green Power Export listed on Tuesday (August 31) its second issue of bonds on the Multilateral Trading System (MTS) of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), under the ticker symbol MWGP24. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]