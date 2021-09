Fondul Proprietatea Reports Net Assets of RON11.4B End-June 2021, Up 11.3% from Year-Start

Fondul Proprietatea Reports Net Assets of RON11.4B End-June 2021, Up 11.3% from Year-Start. Property restitution fund Fondul Proprietatea (FP.RO) on Tuesday reported it ended the first half of this year with net assets of RON11.4 billion, up 11.3% from the beginning of the year, in line with ZF calculations. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]