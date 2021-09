Nuclearelectrica Sells RON268M Worth Of Electricity To Enel Energie

Nuclearelectrica Sells RON268M Worth Of Electricity To Enel Energie. Romania's nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) said in a stock market report Tuesday that it concluded a contract worth RON267.3 million with Enel Energie. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]