SIF Banat-Crisana Exits Shareholding Structure Of BT Asset Management After 16 Years. Regional investment fund SIF Banat-Crisana (SIF1.RO) sold its 10% ownership stake in BT Asset Management (BT AM) to lender Banca Transilvania, in the second quarter of 2021, per ZF’s aggregate data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]