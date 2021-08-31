Sphera Franchise Group Switches To RON5.2M Net Profit In 1H/2021 Vs RON22M Loss In 1H/2020

Sphera Franchise Group Switches To RON5.2M Net Profit In 1H/2021 Vs RON22M Loss In 1H/2020. Sphera Franchise Group (SFG.RO), the operator of the KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut brands in Romania, reported consolidated sales of RON444.5 million in the first six months of 2021, up 46% on the year, and a net profit of RON5.2 million, from a loss of RON22 million in the same period in 2020, (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]