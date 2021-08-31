US Fed considering reducing bond purchases to curb potential housing bubble and inflation

US Fed considering reducing bond purchases to curb potential housing bubble and inflation. Macro commentary by eToro analyst for Romania, Bogdan Maioreanu 17 trillion dollars. This is the mindblowing estimated total amount of cash that US households and small businesses have stockpiled during the pandemic, according to Jim Vogel, a Memphis-based manager at fixed-income dealer FHN (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]