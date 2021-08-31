August 31-Romanian Language Day. President Iohannis: The Romanian language will continue to keep us united and close to the country



President Klaus Iohannis sent a message on Tuesday on the occasion of the Romanian Language Day. “Today, August 31, we celebrate the Romanian Language Day. On this occasion I congratulate all those who contribute in the field of literature, science and research, in the academic or editorial (...)