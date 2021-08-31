Sphera Franchise Group records the best second quarter in the company’s history and ends the first semester with sales of 444.5 million lei



Sphera Franchise Group (“Sphera”) reported sales of RON 444.5 million for the first half of the year, an increase of 46% compared to the same period of last year. The Group’s consolidated sales in the second quarter increased by 119%, compared to the second quarter of last year, reaching RON... (...)