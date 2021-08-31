 
August 31, 2021

Colliers: Romanian real estate investment market dips in a similar move to the CEE, but underlying activity and sentiment remains strong
Aug 31, 2021

Colliers: Romanian real estate investment market dips in a similar move to the CEE, but underlying activity and sentiment remains strong.

The total value of investment transactions reached nearly 290 million euro in Romania in the first six months of 2021, down by c.29% compared to 409 million euro in the first half of 2020, with office assets accounting about 66% of volumes, reveals Colliers in its market report on the... The (...)

JusMin calling for Liberals' nod for urgently dismantling SIIJ with no link to other requirements Justice Minister Stelian Ion says that during Monday's coalition meeting, the Liberal colleagues put forward the possible linking of the abolition of the Section for the Investigation of Judicial Crimes (SIIJ) to the settlement of the long-drawn issue of the numerous criminal lawsuits filed by (...)

12,106 people vaccinated against COVID-19 in last 24 hours As many as 12,106 persons were inoculated with Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, 8,719 persons with the first dose, and 3,387 with the second dose, according to an information sent on Tuesday by Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination (...)

Colliers: Romania Property Investment Market Drops In 2021 In Line With Trend In CEE Romania's property investment market drops in line with the trend in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), but the activity and perspectives remain favorable, per a report of real estate consulting firm Colliers.

CNS "Cartel Alfa" announces start of street actions against "abberant measures" of Gov't The members of the Confederal Committee of the National Trade Union Confederation (CNS) "Cartel ALFA" have decided to start street activities against the Government and its aberrant measures, according to a release sent on Tuesday by the trade union organization. "CNS Cartel ALFA (...)

Romanian Academy head Ioan Aurel Pop: Romanian Language Day, celebration of Romanian soul The Romanian Language Day is a celebration of the Romanian soul, because the language is the most pronounced effigy of the Romanians, said, on Tuesday, Ioan Aurel Pop, the president of the Romanian Academy, at the debate "The current status of the Romanian language". "The Day of (...)

Appraisal & Valuation Acquires Simad Contex Appraisal & Valuation, the holder of the NAI Romania brand, active on the appraisal market, has acquired audit and accounting services firm Simad Contex, based in western city of Timisoara, with a turnover of RON402,190 in 2020 and over 150 active (...)

Romania Continues Population Bond Issues In September 2021 Romania's finance ministry will be launching three new bond issues for the general population on September 1, 2021, which can be subscribed until September 28.

 


