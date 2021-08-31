Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 1,313; tests performed in last 24 hours: 45,860

Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 1,313; tests performed in last 24 hours: 45,860. As many as 1,313 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following 45,860 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Tuesday. These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive. As of Tuesday, 1,098,765 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 1,055,059 were declared cured. To date, 9,092,422 RT-PCR tests and 2,402,625 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide. In the last 24 hours, 17,675 RT-PCR tests were performed (7,542 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 10,133 on request) and 28,145 rapid antigen tests. Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 174 people were reconfirmed positive. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]