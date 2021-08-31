Air passenger transport in Romania declines 26.5pct in H1 2021

Air passenger transport in Romania declines 26.5pct in H1 2021. Air passenger transport in Romania decreased by 26.5% in H1 2021, y-o-y, from 4,077,800 passengers to 2,997,000 passengers, according to centralised data with the National Institute of Statistics (INS). The airports that recorded the highest shares in terms of H1 2021 passenger transport were Henri Coanda - Bucharest, with 985,100 boarded passengers and 948,700 disembarked passengers; Avram Iancu-Cluj-Napoca, with 194,600 boarded passengers and 188,100 disembarked passengers, and Traian Vuia-Timisoara, with 81,600 boarded passengers and 79,400 disembarked. In international incoming passenger transport, the first ten airports of origin (where the passengers disembarked in Romania come from), established by the number of passengers on regular flights, were: London Luton 121,092 passengers; Madrid - Barajas 49,655 passengers; Istanbul - International 46,591 passengers; Frankfurt - Main 45,883 passengers; Milan - Bergamo 45,448 passengers; Amsterdam-Schipol 41,263; Dortmund 36,708; Barcelona 33,027; Dubai 32,058 passengers; Paris Charles de Gaulle 31,192 passengers. In terms of boarding, most regular passengers boarded for London - Luton 123,868 passengers; Istanbul - International 50,992; Amsterdam - Schipol 49,312; Milan - Bergamo 46,805 passengers; Madrid - Barajas 46,488; Frankfurt - Main 41,902; Dortmund 39,501 passengers; Barcelona 33,206; Paris-Charles de Gaulle 32,561, and Rome - Ciampino 28,593 passengers. The main countries (by the airport of origin) from where regular air passengers arrived in Romania were the United Kingdom - 203,678 people; Germany - 139,988; Italy - 138,160; Spain - 132,469; France - 74,219; Turkey - 65,197; the Netherlands - 48,932; Greece - 34,818; the United Arab Emirates - 32,203 passengers. By country of destination, most regular passengers boarded for the United Kingdom - 204,960 passengers; Germany - 143,219 passengers; Italy - 140,279; Spain -130,960; France - 82,602; Turkey - 69,872; the Netherlands - 59,986; Greece - 43,225, and Belgium - 32,412. In terms of domestic traffic, the activity of the main Romanian airports was as follows: Henri Coanda - Bucharest accounted for 50.1% of the number of boarded passengers; Avram Iancu - Cluj-Napoca for 16.1%, and Traian Vuia - Timisoara for 14%. In Q2 20121, passenger traffic was 1,038,300 boarding passengers and 1,042,200 disembarking, a substantial increase from Q2 2020. In total traffic, the largest share was held by outbound traffic, with 84.7% boarding passengers and 84.8% disembarking. The highest shares in terms of passenger traffic were reported by Henri Coanda - Bucharest, with 657,100 boarding and 655,300 disembarking passengers; Avram Iancu - Cluj-Napoca with 138,400 boarding and 137,500 disembarking passengers; Traian Vuia - Timisoara with 60,000 boarding and 59,700 disembarking passengers. The main countries of origin of passengers disembarking in Romania were the United Kingdom - 136,725 passengers; Italy - 112,669 passengers; Spain - 105,056; Germany - 100,525; France - 47,103 passengers; Turkey - 37,462; the Netherlands - 32,882; Greece - 29,578; Egypt - 20,671 passengers and Belgium - 20,597 passengers. The main destination countries for which passengers boarded regular flights in Romania were the United Kingdom, with 118,160 passengers; Italy, with 108,245; Spain, with 98,597; Germany, with 97,770; France, with 48,279 passengers; Turkey, with 41,039; Greece, with 38,764 passengers; the Netherlands, with 34,809; Belgium, with 19,780 passengers, and Egypt, with 19,229 passengers. AGERPRES (RO - author: Nicoleta Gherasi, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]