Hidroelectrica Net Profit Grows Almost 2.2-Fold To EUR430M In 1H/2021. Romanian state-owned hydropower producer Hidroelectrica ended the first half of 2021 with a net profit of RON2.1 billion (EUR430 million), almost 2.2-fold higher than in the same period in 2020, per data from a report of property restitution fund Fondul Proprietatea, a minority shareholder of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]