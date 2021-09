Untold: RO festival announces access requirements

Untold: RO festival announces access requirements. The EU Covid-19 certificate or a rapid antigen test are needed for access to Untold, the music festival taking place in Cluj-Napoca, in western Romania. “Untold fans will be able to access the festival’s premises this year only with the EU digital Covid-19 certificate or based on a rapid test. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]