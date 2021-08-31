Over 2,300 cases of SARS-CoV-2 VOCs, of which 620 with Delta

Over 2,300 cases of SARS-CoV-2 VOCs, of which 620 with Delta. The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informs on Tuesday that until August 29 there have been 2,373 cases of SARS-CoV-2 Variants of Concern (VOCs), of which 1,719 with the Alpha strain, 11 with Beta, 23 with Gamma and 620 cases with the Delta variant. According to the INSP, until August 29, the confirmation rate with variants of SARS-CoV-2 VOCs was of 80%. Until the mentioned date, there have been 2,976 sequences reported to the INSP - CNSCBT (National Center for Communicable Diseases Surveillance and Control). The seven laboratories which reported these results are the Cantacuzino Institute, the Matei Bals Institute, Medlife, the Stefan cel Mare University in Suceava, the Stefan S. Nicolau Virology Institute, CRGM of SCJU Craiova and Pro Vitam in Sfantu Gheorghe. To the INSP-CNSCBT were reported 63 confirmed casualties of SARS-CoV-2 VOCs, of which 27 with the Alpha strain, 3 with the Gamma strain and 33 with the Delta strain. Of the 620 confirmed cases with the Delta variant, 144 (23.2%) were vaccinated: 6 incompletely and 138 completely vaccinated (22.3% of total).AGERPRES(RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]