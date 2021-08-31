 
PM Citu: No political leader has come to ask for extraordinary session for vulnerable consumer law
PM Citu: No political leader has come to ask for extraordinary session for vulnerable consumer law.

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Tuesday that "all sorts of brave people" from all parties come up with solutions regarding the vulnerable consumer law, but no political leader proposed an extraordinary session for the faster adoption of this piece of legislation. "We have the law of the vulnerable consumer and here again we have to call a spade a spade. It is a law from around 2012 that has been held off and no Government until this Government had the courage to assume this law. Today I saw that there are all sorts of brave people who appear in the public space, from all political parties, with solutions.This law has been prepared since 2012 and has not been taken into account so far. We adopted this law in spring. The Ministry of Labor proposed it in the Government and we passed this law - the Ministry of Energy - and it has been in Parliament since spring. We have been talking about energy prices all summer. No one in Parliament, no Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies or President of the Senate, no one, no political leader has come to say that they will hold an extraordinary session to adopt this law faster. I was again the one who had to come and say that we will send amendments from the Ministry of Labor and the Ministry of Energy to complete the law and adopt it sooner. There is a lot of discussion in the public space, but nobody wants to and consequently we are the ones to assume this," premier Citu said in Government. Prime Minister Florin Citu has a meeting at Victoria Palace of Government with the Minister of Energy, Virgil Popescu, the Minister of Labor, Raluca Turcan, and with representatives of the National Energy Regulatory Agency (ANRE), Transelectrica, OPCOM (Electric Energy and Natural Gas Market Operator), the Competition Council and the National Consumer Protection Agency (ANPC). National Liberal Party leader Ludovic Orban said that "decisive discussion" on the final form of the vulnerable consumer law will take place in the coalition next Monday.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

