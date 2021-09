Colliers: Romania Property Investment Market Drops In 2021 In Line With Trend In CEE

Colliers: Romania Property Investment Market Drops In 2021 In Line With Trend In CEE. Romania's property investment market drops in line with the trend in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), but the activity and perspectives remain favorable, per a report of real estate consulting firm Colliers. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]