Cemacon Turnover Spikes 46% To RON83.9M, Net Profit Doubles To RON21.5M In 1H/2021. Romanian brick manufacturer Cemacon Cluj Napoca (CEON.RO) said in its financial report released Wednesday that it ended the first half of 2021 with a turnover of RON83.9 million, up 46% on the year, and a net profit of RON21.5 million, double against the level reported in the first half of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]