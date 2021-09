Vrancart Total Revenue Up 27% To RON167M, Net Profit Doubles To RON9.1M In 1H/2021

Vrancart Total Revenue Up 27% To RON167M, Net Profit Doubles To RON9.1M In 1H/2021. Corrugated cardboard and toilet paper producer Vrancart Adjud (VNC.RO), owned by SIF Banat-Crisana and Paval Holding, in 1H/2021 generated total revenues worth RON167 million, up 27% on the year, and net profit of RON9.1 million, double against the level of the same period of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]