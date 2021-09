Zentiva Turnover Up 17% To RON330M, Net Profit Down 17% To RON34M In 1H/2021

Zentiva Turnover Up 17% To RON330M, Net Profit Down 17% To RON34M In 1H/2021. Zentiva Romania (SCD.RO), one of the largest generics manufacturers in Romania, had a turnover of RON330 million in January-June 2021, up 17% on the year, and a net profit of RON34.5 million, down 17% from the first half of 2020, the company said in its financial report released (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]