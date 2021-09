Romania, far behind as EU reaches 70% of adult population vaccinated

Romania, far behind as EU reaches 70% of adult population vaccinated. The European Commission (EC) announced on Tuesday that 70% of the European Union's adult population is now fully vaccinated. In total, over 256 million adults in the EU have now received a full vaccine course, according to the EC. "The full vaccination of 70% of adults in the EU already in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]