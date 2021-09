Romania's former PSD leader targeted by new investigation

Romania's former PSD leader targeted by new investigation. The former leader of Romania’s Social Democratic Party (PSD), Liviu Dragnea, is allegedly targeted by a new investigation of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA), according to sources quoted by News.ro. The new case is related to the use of party funds to pay for exotic holidays on (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]