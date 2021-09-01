Colliers: Lower real estate deals in Romania, but perspectives remain good

Colliers: Lower real estate deals in Romania, but perspectives remain good. The total value of real estate deals in Romania reached nearly EUR 290 million in the first six months of 2021, down by 29% compared with the first half of 2020, according to a Colliers report. Office assets generated about two-thirds of the total volume. Despite the slow first half, Colliers (...)