KFC and Taco Bell restaurants see record sales in Romania in Q2

KFC and Taco Bell restaurants see record sales in Romania in Q2. Sphera Franchise Group (SFG), one of the biggest restaurant operators in Romania, announced record-high results in the second quarter of this year. The company registered RON 233 million (EUR 47.5 mln) in consolidated sales in all three markets of activity, a surge of 119% compared with the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]