HealthMin Mihaila: Pupils SARS-COV-2 positive return from day eight after rapid antigen test. Minister of Health Ioana Mihaila announced on Wednesday that the pupils confirmed positive for SARS-COV-2 can return to school, starting with the eighth day, after performing a rapid antigen test. "Regarding the testing and the measures taken when a positive case occurs, whether it is a symptomatic case that has been tested in school and diagnosed as positive, or that the public health directorate or the parent has informed the school that one of the children has become positive, the attitude is: if we talk about classes in preschool education and classes from preparatory to sixth grade, the pupils in the class of the child who has been diagnosed positive will continue online education for 14 days, but can return, starting with the eighth day, after rapid antigen testing, if the results of these tests are negative," Mihaila told a press conference regarding the signing of the joint Minister Order for the opening and functioning of the schools. She specified that the testing on the eighth day is organized in schools by the medical staff of the educational units where it is available or by mobilizing the teams from the public health directorates, where the staff is available. "In case the parents refuse testing on the eighth day, online education is extended until the fourteenth day, when they return to school. For children in the seventh, eighth grade and high school, in the event of a positive case in school there are two situations: children who have been vaccinated or gone through the disease in the last 180 days and prove to be in one of the two situations can continue to learn face to face. The other children go online, as well as in the primary grades and up to the sixth grade, for 14 days, but with the possibility of testing and returning to school starting with the eighth day," said the health minister. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]