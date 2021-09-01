 
Romaniapress.com

September 1, 2021

HealthMin Mihaila: Pupils SARS-COV-2 positive return from day eight after rapid antigen test
Sep 1, 2021

HealthMin Mihaila: Pupils SARS-COV-2 positive return from day eight after rapid antigen test.

Minister of Health Ioana Mihaila announced on Wednesday that the pupils confirmed positive for SARS-COV-2 can return to school, starting with the eighth day, after performing a rapid antigen test. "Regarding the testing and the measures taken when a positive case occurs, whether it is a symptomatic case that has been tested in school and diagnosed as positive, or that the public health directorate or the parent has informed the school that one of the children has become positive, the attitude is: if we talk about classes in preschool education and classes from preparatory to sixth grade, the pupils in the class of the child who has been diagnosed positive will continue online education for 14 days, but can return, starting with the eighth day, after rapid antigen testing, if the results of these tests are negative," Mihaila told a press conference regarding the signing of the joint Minister Order for the opening and functioning of the schools. She specified that the testing on the eighth day is organized in schools by the medical staff of the educational units where it is available or by mobilizing the teams from the public health directorates, where the staff is available. "In case the parents refuse testing on the eighth day, online education is extended until the fourteenth day, when they return to school. For children in the seventh, eighth grade and high school, in the event of a positive case in school there are two situations: children who have been vaccinated or gone through the disease in the last 180 days and prove to be in one of the two situations can continue to learn face to face. The other children go online, as well as in the primary grades and up to the sixth grade, for 14 days, but with the possibility of testing and returning to school starting with the eighth day," said the health minister. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romania's ruling coalition on the brink of break due to dispute on EUR 10 bln development program Strong divergences between the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the reformist party USR-PLUS on a RON 50 bln (EUR 10 bln) local development program financed by the Government have brought Romania’s center-right ruling coalition on the brink of a break for the second time this year. The tensions (...)

As many as 11,017 people get the Covid shot in past 24 hours As many as 11,017 people have received the coronavirus jab with either the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson&Johnson vaccine in the past 24 hours, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs on Wednesday. As many as 7,951 people were given the priming shot (...)

President Iohannis: Price surge is a fact and affects many Romanians The price surge is a fact and affects many Romanians, President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday, as he stressed the need for the government and local authorities to prepare solutions. "The surge of prices is a fact and affects many Romanians. Solutions must be prepared for them and I (...)

Igor Grosu: Republic of Moldova back on development path, with Romania main advocate of EU integration aspirations The Republic of Moldova returns, "after years of wandering, on the right path, on the road of development and modernization of western type", and Romania is "the main advocate" of this country for the aspirations of its European integration, said the president of the (...)

European path of Republic of Moldova, discussed by President Iohannis with Chisinau Parliament President Grosu President Klaus Iohannis addressed congratulations for the victory of the pro-reform, pro-democracy and pro-European political forces in the early elections of July 11 in the Republic of Moldova and for the election of Igor Grosu as President of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova, at the (...)

Allianz-Tiriac Asigurari Recruits Daniela Covacescu For Position Of Chief Operating Officer Daniela Covacescu, with over 20 years of experience in the field of financial-banking and insurance, was recruited by Allianz-Ţiriac Asigurari for the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Irina Ionescu Takes Over As General Manager Of Green Point Management As Of Sept 1 Irina Ionescu, the former communications director at Coca-Cola HBC Romania, has taken over as general manager of GreenPoint Management, an organization that implements the extended producer responsibility (OIREP), and will be actively involved in the future development of companies in the same (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |