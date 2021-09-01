DB Global Technology Sets Up Information Security Department; Seeks To Reach 100 Experts
Sep 1, 2021
DB Global Technology Sets Up Information Security Department; Seeks To Reach 100 Experts.
DB Global Technology, Deutsche Bank's tech center in Bucharest, has set up an Information Security Department; the team in Romania has 40 experts who will be involved in projects in the fields of access and identity management, the fight against cyberthreats, cybersecurity architecture and (...)
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]