E.ON Energie Romania Signs Partnerships For Over 200 Solar Parks For Companies From 2018 To Date

E.ON Energie Romania Signs Partnerships For Over 200 Solar Parks For Companies From 2018 To Date. E.ON Energie Romania has concluded partnerships in Romania, since 2018 to date, for the construction and turnkey of over 200 photovoltaic power plants for companies, with the total value of projects exceeding EUR40 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]