Sigtree Technologies Seeks To Attract EUR500,000 Financing. Sigtree Technologies, a PropTech start-up targeting real estate developers, plans to attract EUR500,000 financing, of which EUR250,000 via SeedBlink, a local crowdfunding platform for Romanian IT start-ups. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]