Qualitance Turnover Surges 41% YoY To RON29.8M In 1H/2021. Innovation, technology and artificial intelligence company Qualitance had a turnover of RON29.8 million in the first six months of 2021, up 41% on the year, and a net profit of RON100,000, half the level reported in the same period in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]