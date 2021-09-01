GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 1.443 following over 42.000 tests performed nationwide in the past 24 hours

GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 1.443 following over 42.000 tests performed nationwide in the past 24 hours. As many as 1,443 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following 42,847 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Wednesday. These are cases of patients (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]