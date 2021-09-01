About 10,000 runners expected to join Bucharest Half Marathon this weekend

About 10,000 runners expected to join Bucharest Half Marathon this weekend. Approximately 10,000 runners are expected to participate in the OMV Petrom Bucharest Half Marathon this weekend (September 4-5). However, due to international rules imposed amid the pandemic, foreign professional athletes will not join the event this year, the organizers announced, according (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]