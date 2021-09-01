Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 1,443; tests performed in last 24 hours: 42,847

Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 1,443; tests performed in last 24 hours: 42,847. As many as 1,443 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following 42,847 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Wednesday. These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive. As of Wednesday, 1,100,208 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 1,055,892 were declared cured. To date, 9,110,620 RT-PCR tests and 2,427,274 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide. In the last 24 hours, 18,198 RT-PCR tests were performed (7,349 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 10,849 on request) and 24,649 rapid antigen tests. Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 197 people were reconfirmed positive. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihai Stoica, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]