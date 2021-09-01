Romcab Targu-Mures Switched to Net Profit of RON13.4M in 1H/2021, From RON14.4M Losses in Year-Earlier Period

Romcab Targu-Mures Switched to Net Profit of RON13.4M in 1H/2021, From RON14.4M Losses in Year-Earlier Period. Insolvent Romanian fiber optic cable producer Romcab Targu-Mures (MCAB.RO), in 1H/2021 hit net profit worth RON13.4 million, against RON14.4 million losses in 1H/2020, amid operating revenues of RON861.7 million, 120.1% higher than in the year-earlier period, in line with ZF calculations based (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]