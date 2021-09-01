Sinteza Oradea Posts RON1.1M Consolidated Net Profit In 1H/2021 Vs RON2.8M Net Loss In 1H/2020

Sinteza Oradea Posts RON1.1M Consolidated Net Profit In 1H/2021 Vs RON2.8M Net Loss In 1H/2020. Sinteza Oradea (STZ.RO), one of the largest companies in Bihor County, ended the first half of 2021 with consolidated net profit of RON1.08 million, from a net loss of RON2.8 million in the same period in 2020, which is the best result of the last five years, per data from the company’s (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]