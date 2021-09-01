Braiconf Switches To RON483,900 Net Loss In 1H/2021 Vs RON1.67M Net Profit In 1H/2020

Braiconf Switches To RON483,900 Net Loss In 1H/2021 Vs RON1.67M Net Profit In 1H/2020. Romanian apparel manufacturer Braiconf Braila (BRCR.RO) ended the first half of 2021 with a net loss of RON483,886, from a net profit of RON1.67 million in the year-earlier period, and a turnover of RON9 million, down 54.6% on the year, per calculations by Ziarul Financiar based on data from (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]