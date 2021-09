Arctic Stream Reports RON12M Turnover for 1H/2021, Down 54.6% from Year-Earlier Period

Arctic Stream Reports RON12M Turnover for 1H/2021, Down 54.6% from Year-Earlier Period. Arctic Stream (AST.RO), a Romanian-held company, an integrator of IT infrastructure and security in Romania, in the first half of this year posted turnover of around RON12 million from the resale of telecom technologies, security solutions and from IT consulting (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]