Scandal in the coalition: Government meeting suspended because of disagreements between PNL and USRPLUS on the Anghel Saligny program



Scandal in the coalition: Government meeting suspended because of disagreements between PNL and USRPLUS on the Anghel Saligny program.

The Government session on Wednesday was temporarily suspended, to be resumed at 19:00 hrs, after Prime Minister Florin Citu intended to introduce on the additional agenda the “Anghel Saligny” National Program for Investments, dedicated to local communities, respectively to town halls, which (...)